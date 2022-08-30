Gundagai set to welcome two rep players back

Gundagai captain-coach Luke Berkrey is set to be one of two key inclusions as the Tigers look to snare the first spot in the Group Nine grand final.
Berkrey will play his first game since their thrilling win over Tumut on July 17 when Gundagai makes their return to Anzac Park to take on Young in the major semi-final on Sunday.
Advertisement
"I just wasn't in a position where I could have played in the last couple of weeks but a few things have gone right and it's all pretty good," Berkrey said after missing the past six weeks with a sternum problem.
"It's good to be back as it's going to be a big game and especially with our reserve grade and under 18s there as well it is going to be a good day for the club."
Jack Lyons has also been named to make his return from a hamstring issue.
READ MORE
The winger looked to be in plenty of trouble when he had to be assisted from the ground just over two weeks ago.
However he's made some big steps since then.
"Jack should be all good to go as well, which is really pleasing," Berkrey said.
"We've got our whole squad back again apart from Joel Field and if someone had of said we'd only have lost one player at the back end of the year you probably would have taken that so we're in a good position."
There has been more than 14 weeks since Gundagai and Young last played with the rematch cancelled due to the flooding of Anzac Park.
The Tigers have only just returned to training on the ground, after travelling over to train and play in Wagga instead, however Berkrey is pleased with the condition of the surface.
"I think a lot of people will be pretty surprised when they turn up to the ground," he said.
Gundagai are yet to be beaten this season, with their only slip up a draw with Albury, but they trailed Young 14-0 just after half-time before reeling off 36 straight points.
As such Berkrey is wary of the threat the Cherrypickers can possess after scoring 62 more points than the Tigers this season.
"It was a long time and both teams are in completely different positions," he said.
"After watching Sunday's games between the two sides controlling the ball is just as must against them as they can hurt you if you are going to turn the ball over.
Advertisement
"We will be looking to complete really high and really have a semi-final mentality out there, especially with our defence."
Berkrey is also looking to limit the impact of Mitch Cornish's kicking game as they look to avoid a repeat of the last time they hosted a major semi-final at Anzac Park.
They were beaten by Southcity in extra time before crashing out of the finals after a dramatic loss to Tumut in the 2019 preliminary final.
"That game isn't in the back of my head at all and we're just looking forward to being able to play at home," Berkrey said.
"It's been a little while since we've played there with the floods and stuff. We've only just started training back there as of last week. There's been a good feeling at training being back at home."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.