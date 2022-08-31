Collingullie-Glenfield Park are expecting to welcome back as many as four players for their semi-final against Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong on Saturday.
Monty Inglis, Jimmy Kennedy, Josh Gunning and Harry Radley all missed the Demons last-round loss to the Hoppers, however Collingullie co-coach Nick Perryman believes the quartet were more likely than not to line-up against the Lions.
"All those guys will likely play this week," Perryman said.
"We haven't picked the side yet, but from the Coolamon game which was the last game we played there should be probably a handful of guys that will come back in I'd say."
The Demons enjoyed the weekend off as a result as finishing as minor premiers, with them having a training session on Saturday morning before watching the Lions narrowly defeat Coolamon.
Perryman was impressed with what he saw from both sides and is looking forward to the contest on Saturday.
"I thought it was a high quality game and both teams had some good patches," he said.
"Ganmain obviously won and they have been a good side all year and we are looking forward to playing them."
After trailing at three-quarter-time on Saturday, the Lions key players rose to the occasion to help them get the victory with Perryman believing that his side will need to nullify the influence of players such as Jacob Olsson and Matt Hamblin.
"I think against them we probably just need to nullify some of their better players which is going to be hard because they've got so many of them," he said.
"But hopefully we can try and bring the ball to ground as much as we can and halve as many contests as we can and get our game going from there.
"This time of year the majority of the sides have good players on every line and they're no exception.
"You can name any line and they'd have two or three really good players there, so we just need to bring a team performance as that's the only thing that's going to beat Ganmain.
"So we are just going to really emphasise that team performance."
The week off also gave the Demons the opportunity to review in detail their one point loss to the Hoppers in the last round, with Perryman saying they learned a lot out of that contest.
"We did review it heavily," he said.
"We were just really sloppy with our defending I thought.
"Credit to Coolamon as they've got some quality players and kicked some good goals, but we probably just gave them too much space.
"That's probably the big thing that we took out of it that we will try and rectify this weekend."
Despite finishing as minor premiers, Perryman doesn't feel like there is any added extra pressure on them to perform and insists they have got the same chance as the three other remaining finals sides.
"There are four teams that can genuinely have a crack at it," he said.
"Where you finish on the ladder is a bit irrelevant at this time of year as everyone starts from scratch.
"That's our perspective and I think everyone else would be in the same boat."
The Demons and Lions have shared the wins during their two clashes so far this year with Perryman saying he believes that GGGM have been the better of the two sides so far this season.
"Ganmain have probably been in our opinion a little bit better than us this year," he said.
"But they have just had a couple more injuries, so it's going to be starting from zero on Saturday and we are just looking forward to the contest."
