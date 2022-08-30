GRIFFITH mathematics teacher Daniel Bozic revealed confidence is sky high within the Blacks camp that they can pull off a major upset in Saturday's Southern Inland Rugby Union (SIRU) grand final.
The Blacks have not beaten Wagga City since 2019 and will enter Saturday's decider at Conolly Rugby Complex as serious underdogs.
But that's a tag that is being relished by Griffith as they go about plotting one of the biggest grand final upsets in recent Southern Inland history.
"We absolutely think we can," Bozic said.
"We came pretty close last time we played them at our home ground, and as the underdogs, I think we're going to have pretty vocal support from all the other teams so I think it will feel like a home game for us I reckon."
Bozic went as far to say that the Blacks believe they have the game plan to shut down a number of Wagga City's key personnel.
"Sticking to our game plan (is the key)," he said.
"I know it's a bit cheesy to say that but we've definitely got a game plan on how to deal with their superstars, their individual players, and when we connect as a team like we did last week in the second half, with a bit of momentum and everyone gets fired up, we're hungry, we really want to win this."
Bozic, a teacher at Wade High School, moved to Griffith in 2015, the year after the Black's most recent first grade premiership.
The 34-year-old will have a big role to play on Saturday as he steps back into five-eighth to replace the injured Vaea Mater.
He is not fazed by the change.
"I've been switching between there and a few other positions. I'm comfy there, I'm ready to go," he said.
"Vaea (Mater) has done a good job but he's hurt his ribs unfortunately. He would have loved to be out there."
Bozic has only played in the one grand final before back at Lindfield in 2006, where they went down courtesy of a penalty kick on the siren.
He would love nothing more than to win his first premiership at Griffith.
"Definitely. Griffith's the new home. I've been here six or seven years now," he said.
"It means a lot to a lot of the boys, we've only got one bloke from the last grand final win so 14 new blokes who have never won something for Griffith yet."
And Bozic believes it's the club's depth this year that sets the current Blacks squad aside from others in recent times.
"It's the depth that we've got. We've got all three teams in," he said.
"It hasn't been like this. Normally we've got strong second and third grade and we've been there or thereabouts in first grade but we got all the way down this year.
"Everyone backs up, we've had people who started in third grade and played first grade this year. We've had the reserves to draw on that when we needed it.
"It's a real whole-club effort this year."
