The Daily Advertiser

Dusty Rogers and Travis Cohalan will co-coach Charles Sturt University in season 2023

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated August 30 2022 - 6:09am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dusty Rogers will join Travis Cohalan in a coaching partnership at Charles Sturt University next year. Picture by Les Smith

EXPERIENCED footballer Dusty Rogers will join Travis Cohalan at the helm of Charles Sturt University next season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.