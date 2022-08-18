Wagga City Council has stated it will not forcibly remove Wilks Park residents despite announcing the park's indefinite closure due to continuing flooding concerns.
WWCC general manager Peter Thompson again placed the responsibility of alternatively accommodating the park's homeless community on the state.
"That's a state government issue," he said
"We don't have powers to forcibly remove people.
"But the question that must be answered before you do that is forcibly remove them to where?"
Mr Thompson today reiterated yesterday's council announcement that while evacuation orders had been lifted on low lying parts of North Wagga at risk of flooding, Wilks Park would remain closed.
"We've made a decision that we won't be removing the pieces of the levee that we instated to protect that area from the flood," he said.
"Because the weather predictions over the coming few months are such that it may be we get another flood event.
"And rather than open up the levee and have to evacuate people that are in there, we've made the decision that will close that public park area for that type of use until we're out of this inclement weather."
Mr Thompson said that no further measures such as fencing would be put in place beyond keeping the makeshift levee where the park's vehicle entrance previously was.
"We won't be changing what you see there now for probably a couple of months," he said.
"We'll keep revisiting that decision as the weather reports come to us from the other agencies."
Severely flooded just last week, Wilks Park has once again filled up with residents, their tents and vehicles, and the council-built levee is noticeably covered in car tyre marks.
A Department of Justice spokesperson said the state government body is working closely with council, homelessness services and community housing providers to assist people in Wilks Park.
"DCJ and our partners continue to offer alternate accommodation and support options to those who choose to sleep rough," they said.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
