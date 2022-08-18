The Daily Advertiser

Gallery fundraiser to help Wagga-born artist Chris Campbell get back to the beach 30 years after accident that left him quadriplegic

GR
By Georgia Rossiter
Updated August 18 2022 - 2:13am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AUCTION: Some of Chris Campbell's paintings will be up for auction to raise money for an outdoor wheelchair. Picture: Contributed

It's been more than three decades since Wagga-born Chris Campbell dived over a wave on a South Coast beach and became a quadriplegic.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GR

Georgia Rossiter

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.