The Daily Advertiser

Inland Rail Albury to Illabo section environmental impact study finds excessive noise risk to Wagga

Rex Martinich
By Rex Martinich
Updated August 18 2022 - 6:42am, first published August 17 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The federal Inland Rail project was designed to improve 1700 kilometres of freight rail between Melbourne and Brisbane via regional NSW.

A study into the proposed Wagga section of the $14.5 billion Inland Rail project has found a risk that parts of the city will be left with noise levels permanently in excess of industry guidelines.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rex Martinich

Rex Martinich

Journalist

Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.