Wagga City Council has made the decision to keep Wilks Park closed following the recent flooding of the Murrumbidgee River and the ongoing threat of more wet weather.
In a statement, the council said the North Wagga campsite will remain off limits to visitors and the public due to the uncertainty around flooding from predicted rainfall over the coming months.
"The timeframe for this closure is currently unknown," the council said.
Vehicles have been blocked from entering the site.
"The NSW Department of Communities and Justice (DCJ) will continue to proactively engage and work with people who are currently at Wilks Park as well as others who relocated to the showgrounds following the recent flooding," the council said.
"As the land manager of the park, Wagga City Council will continue to monitor the river height with emergency agencies."
The decision to keep the site closed comes as a flood warning remains current for sections of the Murrumbidgee River downstream of Narrandera and the region is put on flood watch for potential further flooding later this week.
The NSW SES said a cold front is expected to bring showers and rain to the south western NSW from Friday, which may cause minor and possibly moderate flooding along rivers in the Central West, South West and Riverina.
Many of the rivers have experienced flooding due to previous rainfall in recent weeks and catchments are already wet.
The SES said the weather system may cause renewed minor flooding for the Murrumbidgee River to Wagga, the Tumut River, the Lachlan River to Cottons Weir and the Upper Murray.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the Murrumbidgee River at Wagga was sitting at 6.86 metres and steady as of 5pm on Wednesday.
The bureau is predicting rainfall of up to four millimetres for Wagga on Thursday, with showers most likely at night.
A further eight millimetres of rain is possible in the city on Friday, with up to four millimetres on Saturday.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
