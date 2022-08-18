Residents along a quiet Uranquinty street have succeeded in blocking the construction of a 26-unit storage complex, which they had feared would send drivers unfamiliar with the area careening through their village.
The development application for a self-storage facility at the end of Guttler Street was rejected by Wagga City Council last week, following a passionate plea from the community.
Advertisement
Among those leading the fight against the proposal was Guttler Street resident Danielle Burns, who held grave concerns for how a potential traffic increase could impact the peaceful street.
"We don't have footpaths so there's very often children playing in the street and elderly people driving mobility scooters or walking their dogs," she said.
"So our primary concern was that we would have people who don't know the area and how we drive our streets coming down the road to use the development."
In other news
Uranquinty Progress Association president Deb Bewick told the council the facility would be "out of character" with the area and pointed out that 83 residents had signed a petition opposing the development.
The proposed $275,000 complex would have included 26 garage-sized storage units, available for short or long-term lease.
Councillors were divided on whether or not to approve the project, as despite the fierce opposition from residents, the usage was permissible according to the area's zoning.
This was highlighted by councillor Rod Kendall, who was unconvinced the site would generate a noteworthy increase in traffic.
"I have experience myself with renting a self-storage unit ... and I don't think I've ever seen another user at the development at the time I was there," he said.
Fellow councillor Georgie Davies visited the location and said she became staunchly opposed to the proposal after seeing the area was filled with "house after house after house".
"There's just so much residential around it - it doesn't make sense," she said.
This sentiment was echoed by councillors Tim Koschel and Mick Henderson, who both said the facility would be better suited for a designated industrial area.
Ultimately the councillors voted 5-3 in favour of rejecting the application.
Mrs Burns said she waited "with bated breath" as the councillors deliberated and was thrilled with the outcome.
Advertisement
"We're very happy that they decided, along with the community, that it wasn't an appropriate thing to go into the area that it was going into," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.