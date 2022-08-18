The Daily Advertiser

Wagga City Council rejects application for self-storage facility after Uranquinty residents raise safety concerns

Monty Jacka
Monty Jacka
Updated August 18 2022 - 6:20am, first published 6:00am
SUCCESS: Uranquinty resident Danielle Burns feared bringing drivers unfamiliar with the area onto Guttler Street could put the safety of her children Jack, Flynn and Liam at risk. Picture: Madeline Begley

Residents along a quiet Uranquinty street have succeeded in blocking the construction of a 26-unit storage complex, which they had feared would send drivers unfamiliar with the area careening through their village.

