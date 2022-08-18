The Daily Advertiser

Vietnam Veterans Day commemorated 50th anniversary of the disbandment of Australian Forces in Vietnam

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated August 18 2022 - 6:57am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
REMEMBER: Fran and Gordon 'Obie' O'Brien attend Vietnam veterans day ceremony

Veterans from across the state gathered in Wagga on Thursday to commemorate the war that nobody wanted to speak about.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.