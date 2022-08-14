With just seven months until the NSW state election, the sitting member for Wagga Joe McGirr is yet to confirm whether he will re-contest the seat as major parties ponder their potential picks.
Instead, Dr McGirr said he is still weighing up his future options.
"I am currently actively considering whether I will run in the 2023 NSW general election," he said.
Dr McGirr sits on a cross-bench of 11 MPs in the NSW lower house. While the Coalition has eight more seats than Labor, neither has a majority, meaning they require cross-bench support.
Statewide support for the Liberals is not in the best shape either, with the party recently losing the Gilmore by-election to Labor and further elevating the support of independents like Dr McGirr.
Dr McGirr himself dealt a major blow to the Liberal Party when he defeated Julia Ham at the 2018 by-election, ending a 61-year reign of the party in the conservative electorate.
It came amid corruption allegations against former Member for Wagga Liberal MP Daryl Maguire that forced the sitting MP to retire from the party in July 2018 and then from parliament the next month.
But while Dr McGirr solidified his hold on the seat at the 2019 state elections, there are signs support for the Liberals is now returning in the electorate.
Wagga Liberal Party branch president Julia Ham said membership has seen "a lot" of growth in recent times and since the exit of Mr Maguire, the party has rebuilt itself to a stronger place than it was before.
"We now have quite a bit of depth and there are some people showing interest," she said.
Meanwhile, national president and former Nationals member for Riverina Kay Hull said plans were under way to find a 2023 candidate.
Mrs Hull said the pre-selection process would play out in due course and said members would get their "democratic right" to choose which candidate will represent them at the March poll.
She also stressed a Nationals candidate would "not be standing against other candidates."
"It is always my view that [the candidates] are standing for the people of the electorate," Mrs Hull said.
"They are standing to represent and be the voice of the people for Wagga."
It's understood a Coalition agreement is yet to be discussed between the Liberals and Nationals as to who will contest in the upcoming election, but Ms Ham said one thing is clear.
"Someone in the Coalition will definitely be running," she said.
Meanwhile, Labor has confirmed plans to field a candidate.
"We're in discussions about it now, but nothing is finalised as yet," Wagga Labor Party president Mark Jeffreson said.
Mr Jeffreson said a candidate would be announced "sooner rather than later", with the actions of the Perrottet government proving a bit of a distraction at present.
"Right now it's pretty hard to drag my eyes off the Macquarie Street shenanigans," he said.
Mr Jeffreson said Labor's campaign would be "largely dictated by the public."
"We'll be running on the shortfalls of the current government," he said.
"We'll focus on the cost of living, education, the hospitals. We were pretty concerned about the health system before the COVID outbreak.
"It was gettting to the point it was becoming unsustainable and the pandemic has just made it worse."
The state election will take place on March 25, 2023.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
