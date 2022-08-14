The Daily Advertiser
Have Your Say

Big decision pending for Dr Joe McGirr as Wagga pollies ponder state election picks

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
August 14 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UNDECIDED: Independent Wagga MP Joe McGirr has refused to confirm whether he will contest the 2023 state election. Picture: Madeline Begley

With just seven months until the NSW state election, the sitting member for Wagga Joe McGirr is yet to confirm whether he will re-contest the seat as major parties ponder their potential picks.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.