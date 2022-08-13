Police have charged a man with murder after the death of another man at a home on Adams Street, Ashmont on Thursday.
At about 5pm on Thursday emergency services were called the Ashmont home after receiving a concern for welfare report.
A 52-year-old man was located with serious injuries inside the home and died at the scene.
Officers from Riverina Police District established a crime scene and commenced Strike Force Bulba - in consultation with the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad - to investigate the circumstances surrounding the man's death.
Following inquiries, the 49-year-old man was released from hospital where he was arrested and taken to Wagga Police Station on Saturday.
He was charged with murder and refused bail to appear at Wagga Bail Court today.
Investigations under Strike Force Bulba are ongoing.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
