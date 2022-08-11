A man is in Wagga Base Hospital under police guard after an incident that has left one man dead.
Police are calling for potential witnesses to the deadly episode in the city's suburbs to come forward, including those with dashcam footage, as investigations continue on Friday.
Emergency services were called to Adams Street in Ashmont shortly after 5pm, with police responding to a concern for welfare report.
NSW Police confirmed late on Thursday a middle-aged man was found seriously injured at the home and died at the scene.
"While the man is yet to be formally identified, he is believed to be aged in his 50s," police said.
Paramedics treated a second man, who police said was found a short distance away with head injuries, before he was taken to hospital.
"One man in his 40s was taken to Wagga Base Hospital with head, arm and back injuries in a serious but stable condition," NSW Ambulance said.
A man remained under police guard in hospital on Friday morning, a spokesperson for NSW Police confirmed, and no one has yet been charged over the incident
A crime scene was established at the premises and Riverina Police District detectives initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
State Emergency Service crews were also at the scene into the night, providing lighting support.
The Adams Street home was taped off with a number of police in attendance on Friday morning.
