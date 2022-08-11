The Daily Advertiser
Police

Man under police guard in Wagga Base Hospital after man dies in Ashmont 'incident'

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated August 12 2022 - 1:13am, first published August 11 2022 - 11:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man is in Wagga Base Hospital under police guard after an incident that has left one man dead.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daisy Huntly

Daisy Huntly

Digital specialist

You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.