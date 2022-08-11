As waters slowly recede but incoming showers cause renewed flood warnings for the region, one isolated local is determined to not let floodwaters "beat" him.
Yarragundry resident Les Randle said he and Tilly, a three-year-old chihuahua-fox terrier-cross, have been isolated for the past few days.
"Nobody can get in and I can't get out," he said.
Despite this, the 88-year-old is in good spirits about his predicament.
"It's alright," he said.
"I'm 89, almost, and I'm still surviving. I won't let nothing beat me.
"Not even a flood's going to beat me - I'll find a way around it."
Tilly, Mr Randle said, was also making the most of her time in isolation.
"She's enjoying it - she chases the ducks," he said.
"She's been my company since she was five months old."
Mr Randle yesterday received a visit from local SES crews going from home to home via boat, checking in and even bringing the Yarragundry local a loaf of bread and carton of milk from nearby neighbours.
The property hasn't lost any power, but the isolated local wasn't fazed even if it had, boasting "a great big nine kVA generator" in the shed if needed.
Mr Randle said he had kept an eye on rising and falling river levels, with the nearing floodwaters keeping his property isolated getting as close as 20 metres from his home.
With a fully stocked freezer and a background as a pastry chef, Mr Randle said he could easily and contently last out the flood isolation.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
