A newly issued Bureau of Meteorology warning for incoming rain could see the Murrumbidgee River at Wagga rise again in the coming days.
The NSW inland rivers flood watch was issued yesterday with an incoming cold front associated with a low pressure system expected to bring rain to Western NSW from today, extending to eastern NSW tomorrow.
BoM expect the system to cause "renewed flooding" in catchments including the Murrumbidgee River at Wagga, which could again face minor to moderate flooding.
NSW SES spokesperson Brett Koschel said local crews are ready for unfavourable weather.
"We just continue to prepare operations and we have to expand our focus," he said.
"Obviously, we need to look upstream where the rain is going to fall and we need to keep our focus on downstream where the water has already passed and is heading to."
After peaking on Tuesday morning at 8.74 metres, river levels in Wagga this morning sit at 7.94 metres as of 9am.
The BoM are forecasting 8 - 15mm of rain for Wagga tomorrow.
No announcements are yet to be made today by Wagga City Council regarding reopening roads closed due to flooding, outside of Gumly Gumly, Roach Road and Eunony Bridge Road, all announced yesterday.
Mr Koschel said local crews are again inspecting low lying parts of North Wagga and surrounds this morning which remain under evacuation order.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
