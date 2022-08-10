Business owners along the Wagga street earmarked for a potential $130,000 upgrade have welcomed the proposal, but only if it doesn't worsen the already dire parking situation.
Plans to transform Blake Street into a boutique avenue with new trees, angled parking, safer crossings and smoother footpaths have been placed on public exhibition.
Blake Street Country Fresh Meats owner Grant Yeo said any enhancement to the "worn down" area would be celebrated by nearby stores.
"It's a central location but it's not the most modern looking street," he said. "Any money spent on the street would be accepted by all the businesses here."
The overhaul has been proposed by former mayor Kerry Pascoe as part of his $10 million plan to build a six-storey apartment block on the street.
By swapping to angled parking there will be a significant increase in the number of on-street parks, however the plans also suggest closing the Blake Street entrance to the nearby public car park.
Mr Yeo said parking is already a major issue in the area and he would be frustrated if the loss of access to the public car park made it even worse.
"Progress is fantastic and upgrades are great but if there's not enough spots to park it causes a bit of a problem," he said.
"There's not enough parks here now ... and we have a big private car park which gets filled up by other people all the time."
Wagga Screen Printing and Embroidery owner Tanya Wilkes said some of her customers currently have to drive around for five minutes just to find a park.
She said shutting off the easy access to the public car park would "absolutely have an impact" and could be "a bit annoying".
"The area does need a bit of a makeover ... but the parking definitely needs to be looked at," Mrs Wilkes said.
Open Mobility owner Michael Standley is strongly in support of the plans to beautify the street but agreed that it was important the council carefully assess the impact on parking.
"They can't worsen the parking situation - they have to enhance it," he said.
The proposed planning agreement is on public exhibition until September 5.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
