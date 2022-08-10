The Daily Advertiser

Lake Albert man charged after allegedly driving at 100km/h over speed limit

By Georgia Rossiter
Updated August 10 2022 - 3:58am, first published 2:30am
CHARGED: A Lake Albert man has been charged after allegedly doing 100km/h over the speed limit on Tuesday.

A Wagga Porsche driver has been charged by police after he was allegedly travelling at 178km/h in an 80km/h zone on Tuesday.

