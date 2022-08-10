A Wagga Porsche driver has been charged by police after he was allegedly travelling at 178km/h in an 80km/h zone on Tuesday.
A NSW Police spokesperson said Wagga highway patrol officers were conducting patrols along Gregadoo Road, Lake Albert, about 4.20pm.
Advertisement
Police said a grey Porsche Cayenne station wagon was allegedly detected doing 178km/h in the 80km/h zone.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The Porsche was stopped by police and the driver, a 47-year-old Lake Albert man, was charged with dangerous speeding and exceeding the speed limit by more than 45km/h, they said.
The man's NSW licence was suspended.
Police issued the man with a court attendance notice and will appear at Wagga Local Court later this month.
The patrol was part of NSW Police's road safety blitz Operation Spoiler.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.