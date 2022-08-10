The Daily Advertiser
Watch

Eunony Bridge Road to reopen, SES lift evacuation orders in North Wagga parts as floodwaters slowly recede

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
Updated August 10 2022 - 1:55am, first published 1:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga Beach flooded 10.08.22. Video: Tim Piccione

Emergency services and council are revising road closures and certain evacuation orders today as floodwaters in Wagga slowly begin to recede.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Piccione

Tim Piccione

Journalist

Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.