Emergency services and council are revising road closures and certain evacuation orders today as floodwaters in Wagga slowly begin to recede.
As of 11.30am, Bureau of Meteorology reports indicate the Murrumbidgee River at Wagga height to be 8.35 metres, down from yesterday morning's flood peak of 8.74 metres.
Wagga City Council announced Eunony Bridge Road, which has been covered in water and closed to traffic for the past two days, will reopen from 1pm Wednesday.
Council have inspected the road and are undertaking a clean-up of flooding debris this morning before re-opening it to traffic.
The Wagga Beach carpark and Riverside Precinct remain under floodwaters and closed to the public.
The State Emergency Service also announced the lifting of evacuation orders for two low lying parts of Wagga.
As of 6pm yesterday, residents living on Mill and Gardiner Streets were told they could "return with caution".
SES NSW spokesperson Brett Koschel said crews are inspecting all impacted roads this morning.
"As of this second, it's only those two [streets]," he said.
"I expect there's going to be some change today.
"We'll have crews out again on a rotating basis today to continually check those roads so that we can issue return with cautions as soon as possible once everything's okay for people to be able to go back."
Mr Koschel reiterated that the primary concern was people's safety.
The SES has also issued a return with caution order to low-lying areas of Gumly Gumly and surrounding properties.
The SES are looking to communities like Narrandera as the flood peak continues downstream.
"We've had community liaison crews in Narrandera yesterday and we've got crews on the ground at Darlington Point today," Mr Koschel said.
"One of the high clearance vehicles will be moved over to the Narrandera-Leeton area.
"And we're also bringing what they call a COW, which is a Cell On Wheels - a communication vehicle that allows radio coverage."
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
