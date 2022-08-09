No timeline has been provided for the removal of evacuation orders impacting parts of Wagga as the State Emergency Service now expects the passing flood peak to reach Narrandera by Friday.
The SES today officially confirmed Bureau of Meteorology reports from this morning that the Murrumbidgee River at Wagga had peaked at 8.74 metres at 8.10am.
The height ended up being 26cm lower than the nine metres anticipated by emergency services.
NSW SES incident controller Tony McMullen said he expected that water level to remain steady for at least 24 hours.
"We have crews down there looking at the streets we issued evacuation orders for," he said.
"Hopefully by [Wednesday] morning looking at lifting those orders on some of those streets."
However, Mr McMullen said there was no clear timeline on evacuation orders being lifted for low lying parts of Wagga which include west Edward Street, Flowerdale Road, Roach Road, McNickle Road, Lower Gardiner Street, Wilks Park and Eunony Bridge Road.
"That depends on what the water does and what sort of assessments will get done so it's safe to return," he said.
Mr McMullen said local authorities are still monitoring an incoming system that could bring more rain to the region later this week.
"But we believe it'll be more towards the Tumut-Gundagai area," he said.
"[WaterNSW are] monitoring that and trying to create space if any rain falls in the catchment over the dams - it's a combined approach."
Just as the flood peak has reportedly passed through Wagga, it will now continue downstream and impact other towns and cities.
"We're now looking at Narrandera - there'll be a peak down there Friday," he said.
"Obviously, as it goes further down the peaks get less and less but we're now preparing the community down there.
"There are houses that may be affected, so we've identified those to start getting messaging out."
Mr McMullen said liaison with the North Wagga community had remained strong throughout the last few days.
"We had a community meeting last night out at North Wagga that was very positive, lots of attendance and good questions," he said.
"So, they seem really well prepared out there and they're working really well with us."
The SES is holding another 6pm meeting tonight at North Wagga Hall.
Mr McMullen also said the SES and Wagga City Council had been in "constant communication" with any homeless community members that had chosen not to evacuate the flooded Wilks Park.
SES NSW spokesperson Greg Nash said it was difficult to provide any estimate on when the Murrumbidgee's water level would subside.
"It's situation by situation," he said.
"We know NSW has copped an absolute battering when it comes to actual water and because the ground is saturated, there is less opportunity for the water to actually soak in.
"So, it does need to ride the river down."
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
