The Daily Advertiser

No official timeline for lifting of North Wagga evacuation order as SES look to Nerrandera for next flooding

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
Updated August 9 2022 - 8:10am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murrumbidgee River at Wagga aerial view filmed 08.08.22. Video Dougal Howard

No timeline has been provided for the removal of evacuation orders impacting parts of Wagga as the State Emergency Service now expects the passing flood peak to reach Narrandera by Friday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Piccione

Tim Piccione

Journalist

Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.