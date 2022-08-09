The Daily Advertiser
Bureau of Meteorology reports Murrumbidgee River water height peak Tuesday morning, levels now steady

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
Updated August 9 2022 - 1:48am, first published 12:55am
Flooded Wagga Beach 09.08.22. Video: Tim Piccione

The Murrumbidgee River at Wagga has reached its peak on Tuesday morning at a height of 8.74 metres, with water levels now remaining steady.

