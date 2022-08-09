The Murrumbidgee River at Wagga has reached its peak on Tuesday morning at a height of 8.74 metres, with water levels now remaining steady.
The Bureau of Meteorology said the peak was recorded about 8.10am, below the anticipated nine-metre mark, and the river was now falling with minor flooding.
As of 10am on Tuesday, the river height was sitting at 8.73 metres.
The bureau said the river at Wagga could remain above the minor flood level of 7.3m until Saturday.
NSW SES southern zone incident controller Shane Hargrave said yesterday that local crews and residents have been well prepared for the peak.
"At nine metres it's not too bad and it doesn't cause any isolation other than what we've already got the evacuation order out for," he said.
Several low lying parts of Wagga, including west Edward Street, Flowerdale Road, Roach Road, McNickle Road, Lower Gardiner Street, Wilks Park and Eunony Bridge Road remain under an evacuation order.
Mr Hargrave said this evacuation order will remain in place until the peak has been observed and water levels begin to recede.
A number of roads remain closed across the city, including Eunony Bridge Road which was closed by Wagga City Council at 8pm on Monday.
Other road closures include:
The Wagga Beach car park and Riverside precinct remains closed and residents have been urged not to enter any floodwaters.
Following the flood peak in Wagga, the focus for the NSW SES will shift further downstream to Narrandera and Darlington Point, where river levels are expected to peak later this week.
"By the end of this week we'll have some of those floodwaters reaching Narrandera and causing a little bit of issues around there," Mr Hargrave said.
According to the bureau, moderate flooding is possible at Narrandera from Thursday and minor flooding is possible at Darlington Point early next week.
"The Murrumbidgee River at Narrandera may exceed the minor flood level (6.70m) on Wednesday evening," the bureau's latest warning said.
"The river level may exceed the moderate flood level (7.30m) during Thursday and may reach around 7.60 metres during Friday with moderate flooding."
The Murrumbidgee River at Darlington Point may exceed the minor flood level of 5.50m early next week and could reach 6.6 metres mid-August with minor flooding.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
