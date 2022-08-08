The Daily Advertiser

Water NSW deploy Flowseeker measuring device to accurately gauge Murrumbidgee River volumes, speeds

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
August 8 2022 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Video: Conor Burke

A raft of technology is being used to prepare the city as thousands of megalitres of water rush down the Murrumbidgee River.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.