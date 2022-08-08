Illegal dumping at Wagga reserves has caused upset for a Wagga resident who says it takes away from what would otherwise be a "beautiful" site.
Wagga's Brendan Flanagan was walking his dogs along the river at the Riverside Reserve off of Old Narrandera Road near Gobbagombalin when he noticed a mass of rubbish littering the ground.
Mr Flanagan said there are usually cans and bottles left at the reserve from campers, but this time was different.
"This was pre-meditated. This was obviously a load of rubbish from a back of a ute or trailer," he said.
"It's too big of a load for someone not to have driven down with it and dumped it."
Mr Flanagan said it makes for a poor site and ruins these otherwise beautiful places for everyone else.
"It should be a beautiful place- there's no reason these places shouldn't be as picturesque as other locations in Wagga," he said.
With a swollen Murrumbidgee River causing moderate flooding this poses another concern if the water was to wash away the rubbish.
Wagga City Council Manager Environment & Regulatory Services Mark Gardiner said it is particularly concerning when rubbish is dumped near waterways and other environmentally sensitive areas.
"This impacts the community when people use reserves and camping grounds for recreational activities such as fishing, bushwalking and bike riding, and is also a threat to local flora and fauna and their habitats," he said.
Council staff investigate all reports of illegal dumping and fines do apply if people are caught illegally dumping rubbish.
"Staff and machinery are often required to clean-up the rubbish and dispose of it correctly at the Gregadoo Waste Management Centre, which impacts on Council resources which could be utilised in other areas," Mr Gardiner said.
"The time and resourcing to deal with illegal dumping comes at a cost to the community."
Unfortunately, it's an isolated incident.
"Illegal dumping is an ongoing issue for local government authorities across NSW," Mr Gardiner said.
"Unfortunately, this incident is not an isolated issue. It is more commonly seen in remote areas of the community, such as reserves and quiet back roads.
"If you come across illegally dumped rubbish, please let Council know by contacting our Customer Service team on 1300 292 442 or submitting an on-line request at eservices.wagga.nsw.gov.au"
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
