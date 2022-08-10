Riverina superschool teachers call for demerger in face of uncertainty

The city's high school teachers have called for Murrumbidgee Regional High to be split back into the two campuses of Griffith High and Wade High schools.
The future of Murrumbidgee Regional High School is uncertain after the damning report from the NSW Department of Education showed the merger experiment as a dismal failure.
The report proved what many teachers, students and parents already knew - that running two separate campuses as one was an impossible task and set education back.
While the report notes that the one-school, two-site idea "should never be replicated again", it's unclear whether the state government will de-merge the two schools or continue running the two sites as one.
The Griffith Teachers Association reaffirmed their position that the schools should return to a 7-12 model and be run separately.
Brett Bertalli, on behalf of the teachers, said that they wanted a return to the "most proven and successful model," the 7-12 comprehensive high school.
"The only way Griffith and Wade High School could improve on student outcomes is if they had the rural and remote incentives that all other schools in every direction of Griffith had, to attract and retain the most qualified 'high impact educators'," he said.
He noted that while student wellbeing had remained steady, the morale and wellbeing of staff had been compromised.
He added that even as issues became clearer, the Department of Education failed to act on suggestions from the community - including the addition of two site principals to manage day-to-day operation and increased release time to consolidate the schools.
Jenna Woodland, the Griffith Teachers Association president, noted that trust had been lost in secondary education.
"The school has suffered reputational damage and suffered more than a 10 per cent decrease in enrolment," she said.
"The community has lost confidence in secondary public education at this point in time."
Following the damning independent UNSW final report on secondary education in Griffith, the Griffith Teachers Association calls on the NSW Government to return two 7-12 comprehensive High Schools to the rural town of Griffith,- Brett Bertalli
She added that the Department of Education's own admission that the new model wasn't working meant they had to change it.
"The department have said they wouldn't do this again, so why would they leave our school with a model that they've just admitted doesn't work," Ms Woodland said.
"To me, it seems like the government are so preoccupied in saving face that they're willing to risk the educational outcomes of students in Griffith. I just think that's appalling."
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
