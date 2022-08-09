A truck driver who rushed to the aid of a man whose car rolled on a Sturt Highway bend says he witnessed the driver being run off the highway by two car loads of young males.



Emergency services were called to the Sturt Highway, about 25km east of Hay, following reports of a single-vehicle rollover shortly before 12pm on Saturday.



Brett Simcoe, who had been travelling behind the car in his B-double, witnessed the incident unfold before he stopped his vehicle to render assistance.



Mr Simcoe waited with the driver and was able to recover a backpack and TAFE textbooks from the car while monitoring the man's general health until another car pulled up.

