A truck driver who rushed to the aid of a man whose car rolled on a Sturt Highway bend says he witnessed the driver being run off the highway by two car loads of young males.
Emergency services were called to the Sturt Highway, about 25km east of Hay, following reports of a single-vehicle rollover shortly before 12pm on Saturday.
Brett Simcoe, who had been travelling behind the car in his B-double, witnessed the incident unfold before he stopped his vehicle to render assistance.
Mr Simcoe waited with the driver and was able to recover a backpack and TAFE textbooks from the car while monitoring the man's general health until another car pulled up.
He then left his details with the driver before leaving as he was blocking the eastbound lane with his truck.
Mr Simcoe told Hay Police that two car loads of young males were driving stupidly and erratically, overtaking each other dangerously, and it was these cars that ran the driver off the road.
Upon arrival, NSW Ambulance paramedics found the driver was free from the vehicle.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said the driver, a 28-year-old, was treated for minor injuries before being taken to Griffith Hospital.
Police have been contacted for comment.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
