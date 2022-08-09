The Daily Advertiser

Witness says Sturt Highway crash victim forced off road by two cars driving 'eratically'

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated August 9 2022 - 6:27am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CRASH: A witness says the driver of this car was run-off the Sturt Highway, causing his car to roll. Picture: Daisy Huntly

A truck driver who rushed to the aid of a man whose car rolled on a Sturt Highway bend says he witnessed the driver being run off the highway by two car loads of young males.

Emergency services were called to the Sturt Highway, about 25km east of Hay, following reports of a single-vehicle rollover shortly before 12pm on Saturday.

Brett Simcoe, who had been travelling behind the car in his B-double, witnessed the incident unfold before he stopped his vehicle to render assistance.

Mr Simcoe waited with the driver and was able to recover a backpack and TAFE textbooks from the car while monitoring the man's general health until another car pulled up.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.