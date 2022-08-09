The Daily Advertiser
Home/Comment and opinion
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, August 10

August 9 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Letters: Council accused of 'underhanded' plan to ditch prayer

PRAYER DUMP 'UNDERHANDED'

I was shocked to hear that the prayer has been scrapped from council meetings.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.