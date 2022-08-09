Letters: Council accused of 'underhanded' plan to ditch prayer

I was shocked to hear that the prayer has been scrapped from council meetings.
It is only three years since we went through all this before.
Advertisement
The council must have nothing better to do than do things like this.
The council members have been elected by the ratepayers of Wagga Wagga.
What makes it worse they have done this in a very sneaky way without any previous discussion with what the ratepayers or Christian population desired.
This proposition should have been put before a referendum to see what the majority of "Christian" people desired.
This decision will not be left to rest.
It was a very underhand move for no valid reason whatsoever.
Every other social club or organisation have some prayer before a meeting and have done so for years.
Why must council go against the norm after all these years?
Does excluding others makes us more inclusive? This is what Councillors Dan Hayes and Rod Kendall believe.
I say what a load of garbage driven by party politics from the left.
In Monday night's meeting, Crs Hayes and Kendall spoke about how removing the non-denominational prayer would increase inclusiveness in our community.
Both councillors spoke about how a prayer can be offensive to others and a reflection would be a better option.
I changed the motion to include both the prayer and a reflection which would make it inclusive for all but unfortunately the majority of councillors decided to exclude some of our community.
READ MORE LETTERS:
We had a large response from our community - over 100 emails Monday in support of keeping the prayer - but again Crs Hayes and Kendall pushed their own agenda and didn't listen to the community.
Cr Henderson, who supported keeping the prayer, summed it up the best he stated in the meeting: "we have never received any correspondence from the community asking us to remove the prayer, the idea to remove the prayer has come from some councillors not the community."
Advertisement
So why did we change? That's right, so some councillors can exclude some of our community to increase inclusiveness.
At the time of the previous federal election, I was concerned that if Labor were victorious then they would be handed a poisoned chalice. Nothing since has changed my mind. However, looking back I am glad that Labor took office as Australians do not deserve to be inflicted with further ineptitude by the previous government.
I am eagerly looking forward to the initiation of a federal ICAC integrity commission. I can only be optimistic that should evidence of any corruption or public sector misconduct by any public official be validated, then those responsible be held accountable.
This applies to those on both sides of the political spectrum, though personally I believe members of the federal Liberal Party would be the most concerned.
I think that Scott Morrison would have to be the worst Prime Minister Australia has encountered. Actually, I don't think; I know.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you have something to get off your chest? Simply click here to send a letter to the editor.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.