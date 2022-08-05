I wish to draw attention to the article "Help at hand for homeless" and the comment that "When you leave the Defence Force there's nobody to take you by the hand to tell you 'this is where to go if you're feeling down'."
Defence as an organisation train the members of the ADF to be self-sufficient, however there are a number of programs in place to support veterans.
Advertisement
Over the past 100-plus years the Returned and Services League and RSL Lifecare have been there for veterans, to assist in homelessness, welfare and advocacy, as well as employment and retraining.
Following the post-World War II veterans of the conflicts of Korea, Borneo, Malaya and Vietnam felt isolated as they were rejected by the old timer veterans of the world wars.
This has since carried over to current conflicts and veterans.
The last 20 years has seen an influx in veteran organisations to meet niche needs of certain groups of veterans who did not receive the support they wanted, not necessarily that no support was available, it just didn't meet an individual need.
In the past 10 years Defence has modified transition processes and procedures to better assist veterans transitioning from the services.
Does this mean people don't fall through the cracks? We are not naive enough to believe the system is or will ever be perfect.
Our organisation works closely with Defence, ex-service organisations and other providers to assist any veterans in need.
We provide psychosocial assistance, wellbeing support, accommodation assistance, peer to peer support and a safe network to speak with for those who have mental health concerns.
We do not operate alone, as we are an unfunded group of volunteers who cannot achieve outcomes without a network of assistance. We do not stand alone, nor do any veterans who come to our notice.
It is offensive of one particular veteran support agency to say that "No one is there to support veterans" when there are people who have been doing it for years.
READ MORE LETTERS:
Fifteen years ago, Indigenous women begged the then Liberal government for a way to protect their money and a cashless welfare card came into being, not just for them but for Europeans too.
This protects Indigenous folk from what is known as humbugging, the practice of what is yours is also mine.
On July 16, the Albanese government overturned the ban on grog to over 400 remote communities.
This when many of them were founded as dry communities by their own conviction that this was the best for them.
Now what has the same Albanese government done? Overturned the very card women and kids depend on so they will not starve. Is this what Albanese meant when he promised he would govern for all Australians?
Advertisement
Instead the harm and abuse they have unleashed against vulnerable people especially women and children in domestic, family and sexual abuse amounts to cultural genocide if this is allowed to continue.
In the meantime, the government is spending all its time and money on virtual signalling. Please fellow Australians, speak up for these ones.
Tell Linda Burney and Anthony Albanese that we will not stand by while this tsunami of abuse is happening.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you have something to get off your chest? Simply click here to send a letter to the editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.