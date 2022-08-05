The Daily Advertiser
Home/Comment and opinion
Have Your Say
Subscriber

Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, August 6, 2022

August 5 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture: ChameleonsEye/Shutterstock

SUPPORT CLAIM 'OFFENSIVE'

I wish to draw attention to the article "Help at hand for homeless" and the comment that "When you leave the Defence Force there's nobody to take you by the hand to tell you 'this is where to go if you're feeling down'."

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.