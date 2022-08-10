The famed Carrathool Family Hotel is calling for last drinks, as owners look to spending more time with loved ones.
The hotel on Wade Street has been run by Shaun Mealing and his family for almost a decade, but Mr Mealing has said he'll be moving on to other things and spending more time with his extended family when the hotel is sold.
"It's just time to move on... the kids and grandkids are up at the Gold Coast and it would be nice to see them," he said.
"It's just getting to that stage, I've been in the game for about 25 years and it's about time."
Prior to owning the Carrathool Family Hotel, Mr Mealing ran the Coro Club along with a pub in Cooma so hotels have been in his blood for decades.
The hotel in its current form was built in 2011, after the prior owner burnt the building down in an insurance fraud attempt in 2010.
Mr Mealing said that it had been good to him and he would like to see someone take it up, and had some advice for prospective owners.
"We'll just wait and see what somebody wants to do with it. It's good for a husband and wife, maybe a couple of teenage kids would be ideal so they can give you a hand," he said.
"Ah, you always get surprises. You never know when it's gonna happen, you just don't know which day - other than that, the people are fine around here," Mr Mealing said.
"You gotta set your rules at the start, and you go by your rules or you can end up in all sorts of trouble... You gotta have good food and I'm happy to say the missus has been good at that."
"Keep it simple and keep the beer lines clean."
The building is currently up for sale with Ray White Griffith. Information is available at commercialrealestate.com.au.
