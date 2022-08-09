The Riverina is setting out its claim as a premier destination for artisan gin lovers with the opening of another local distillery cellar door.
Tumbarumba based gin company Ladbroken Distilling Co. has been slowly finding its way in the business world since late 2019, and they've now announced the opening of a new tasting room and weekend "prohibition style speakeasy".
The gin was created by husband and wife team Robbie and Neil Ladbroke, a geologist and mechanical engineer respectively, as a pandemic hobby that flourished into a passion and new life in the Riverina.
The name Ladbroken was inspired by Neil's family, most of whom are engineers, always "tinkering away with things", Ms Ladbroke said.
"Dad was always playing around with things at home and his still, and we'd be wondering where he'd gone off to and the kids would say 'he's Ladbroken something again, he's off to Bunnings'," she said.
Mrs Ladbroke is the passionate gin drinker of the pair and also a keen gardener, so creating her own gin brings the love of alcohol and the botanicals together.
"Just to experiment with being able to create something and the technical side [of distilling] got my husband inspired ... many people played with recipes and created their own bread during lockdown, this was more of a technical version of that," she said.
The first Gin was launched on July 1, 2021 and one year on the Ladbrokes are ramping up their growing business.
Their distillery tasting room is now open to the public, where gin aficionados can "see and smell and touch and taste and learn" how the team create their gin, said Ms Ladbroke.
On Saturdays from 4-6pm they'll open up as a prohibition style speakeasy, where they'll showcase their creation alongside other artisan products from the area.
And with half a dozen other distilleries in the wider Riverina, Ms Ladbroke says it could be the start of a new booming industry for the region.
"We've got a lot of cideries and vineyards, so it's a very rich and verdant region," she said.
"You don't get a wine region with just one, so you don't get a beverage region with just one. So we're good supporters of each other.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
