The Daily Advertiser

BoM predicts more frosty mornings, rain for Wagga

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated August 8 2022 - 8:20am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A close eye will be kept on Murrumbidgee River's water levels as rain is likely for Wagga at the tail end of this week.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.