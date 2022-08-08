A close eye will be kept on Murrumbidgee River's water levels as rain is likely for Wagga at the tail end of this week.
Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) meteorologist Helen Reid said there isn't much rain forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, which is good news as the river is expected to reach it's 9m peak by this evening.
"We're expecting clear skies for Tuesday and Wednesday and some frosty mornings, similar to the frost this morning," Ms Reid said.
"We are expecting rainfall on Friday which could easily reach from 5-to-20mls, and then another 5-to-10mls on Saturday," she said.
"Normally this would be exciting but with the current flood situation we will be watching it closely."
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
