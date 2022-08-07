NSW Fire and Rescue freed a teenage driver trapped in his car after a high-speed, single-vehicle collision with a tree on the Hume Highway between Jugiong and Yass yesterday.
The crash occurred just before 3pm, with police, RFS, ambulance and Fire and Rescue NSW on site near Berremangra at the intersection of the highway and Bogolara Road.
The Harden FRNSW general land rescue unit removed the male driver from the vehicle before he was airlifted to Canberra Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
FRNSW zone commander Stewart Alexander said emergency services were on site for well over an hour freeing the teenager using 'jaws of life' hydraulic equipment.
"That rescue operation took a little while," he said.
"They had to do a lot of cutting and spreading in order to get them out of the vehicle."
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said the driver was treated for neck and leg pain.
The crash site was cleared and normal traffic resumed just after 5pm.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
