Trapped teenage driver freed from car after high-speed Hume High crash near Jugiong, airlifted to Canberra Hospital

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
Updated August 8 2022 - 12:01am, first published August 7 2022 - 11:30pm
Harden NSW Fire and Rescue general land rescue unit freed a trapped teenage driver from his vehicle yesterday afternoon. Picture: FRNSW Harden

NSW Fire and Rescue freed a teenage driver trapped in his car after a high-speed, single-vehicle collision with a tree on the Hume Highway between Jugiong and Yass yesterday.

