WAGGA youth will this year have the chance to experience the insides and outsides of the annual Wagga Show with the return of a competition which hasn't been run locally in years.
The Wagga Show Society is bringing back the Little Miss Wagga Show competition to run across three age categories as well as a Little Mr Wagga Show competition.
Society's Young Women of The Year steward Kate Webster said the it has been a "really long" time since the competition has been held in Wagga.
"We couldn't really remember when it had last run, definitely not since I started in 2016," Miss Webster said.
The idea of the competition is to enhance the community's involvement with the Wagga Show, particularly the younger generation.
"We want see younger children having something fun and different to be able to do which doesn't cost their parents anything and they just get to come and meet some people and make some friends," Miss Webster said.
"We will do some activities that will get the kids engaged with our exhibits and things like that. The idea is to show them the agricultural side of the show which is really important."
Miss Webster, a 2019 Wagga Showgirl and the 2020 The Land Sydney Royal Showgirl second runner up, knows first hand the benefits of entering a show competition.
There will be a four-to-seven, eight-to-11 and 12-to-15 age group for the Little Miss Wagga Show and a four-and-over age group for Little Mr Wagga Show.
"All we're doing is if you turn up at the main stage at the showground on the day," Miss Webster said.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
