The Daily Advertiser
What's on

Wagga Show Society to bring back Little Miss Wagga Show competition for 2022

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated August 7 2022 - 2:09am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COMPETITION TIME: Wagga Show Society steward Kate Webster is hoping to see more locals at the show. Picture: Taylor Dodge

WAGGA youth will this year have the chance to experience the insides and outsides of the annual Wagga Show with the return of a competition which hasn't been run locally in years.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.