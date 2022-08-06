North Wagga remains on evacuation warning but the SES has decided not to give the suburb's residents an official evacuation order.
At 10.50am this morning, the Bureau of Meteorology updated their warning advice for the Murrumbidgee River, anticipating a peak passing through Wagga about 9pm on Sunday evening which could lead to an updated order.
Advertisement
Holding a town hall meeting with North Wagga residents this afternoon, deputy zone commander NSW SES and incident controller Barry Griffiths announced the advice of emergency services.
"In terms of where we stand with evacuations, the evacuation warning will be in place but we will not issue an evacuation order today," he said.
"There's no requirement for us to do that.
"We will keep the evacuation warning in place so that we can continue to conduct any preparation should the information change and worsen."
Mr Griffiths urged North Wagga locals to prepare for all eventualities and make arrangements such as contacting family and sorting out emergency lodging.
"My recommendations from here is that you continue to go through that preparation stage, think about what you're going to do with your pets, think about you're equipment, things that you need to take with you if you need to go," he said.
"Looking at the weather forecast into the future, all things going well then I'd like to be able to stand here tomorrow and say, look, we can stand down.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"But I can't promise that and I'm not going to promise that to you."
Mr Griffiths said the order would be issued if the river looked to reach nine metres.
As of 2.30pm, the BOM is reporting the Murrumbidgee River at Wagga to be remaining steady at 6.42 metres.
"We won't make that order unless we absolutely have to," he said.
"Your safety will come first."
If an evacuation order was called, Mr Griffiths said local police would conduct enhanced patrols around the area to prevent unwanted people accessing properties.
Advertisement
Non-resident helpers will be allowed to access the area but will need to seek permission through authorities and evacuating residents will be able to leave and enter "multiple times after that evacuation order is given".
"What we would ask in terms of being able to try to control people backwards and forwards is have a proof of identity with you," Mr Griffiths said.
SES is working with Wagga City Council to place electronic messaging boards at the entrance to North Wagga to try and limit people coming through the suburb.
Another meeting is planned for tomorrow at North Wagga Hall at 1pm.
Authorities in Gundagai are reporting they are confident that the major flooding situation is under control but that river levels are still rising with a peak expected this evening between 6 - 7 pm.
All potentially impacted properties have been sandbagged and an emergency operations centre has been set up at the Gundagai Council Chambers on Sheridan Street.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.