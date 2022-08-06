The Daily Advertiser

Flood evacuation order not issued by SES for North Wagga, suburb remains on evacuation warning

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
Updated August 6 2022 - 5:15am, first published 5:00am
North Wagga flood update 06.08.2022

North Wagga remains on evacuation warning but the SES has decided not to give the suburb's residents an official evacuation order.

Tim Piccione

Tim Piccione

Journalist

Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.

