NSW Police are looking to dramatically increase their access to the council-owned CCTV cameras installed across Wagga, due to "blind spots" in their current feeds.
Wagga City Council currently operates a network of more than 400 security cameras, including 125 in public spaces such as the Botanic Gardens, Bolton Park and Wagga Beach.
Police have access to live feeds from the cameras along Fitzmaurice, Baylis and Gurwood streets but have to request footage from the other locations.
In a bid to enhance their ability to respond to and investigate crimes, NSW Police has asked the council if it can gain additional access to all CCTV cameras in publicly accessible locations.
Police told the council they had missed opportunities to apprehend criminals due to suspects fleeing through arcades and side streets not covered by the live feed.
Wagga councillors will vote on Monday on adopting a modified memorandum of understanding that would allow NSW Police to access all current and future cameras in public areas.
Wayne Deaner, the former president of the disbanded Wagga Neighbourhood Watch, said crime across the city has gotten out of control in recent years.
He said the idea to give police more access to the surveillance network was "brilliant" and something that he felt would curb crime rates.
"I think it's a very positive thing for Wagga for police to have access to that CCTV system," Mr Deaner said.
"It will be a tool they can use to prevent, stop and catch some of these criminals that are obviously breaking the law and doing others harm.
"The more information they have the better they can do their job."
This sentiment was shared by Wagga councillor Richard Foley, who said enhanced access could help police track down the criminals behind the frequent break-ins and car thefts occurring across the city.
"I think it's a useful tool for police and we should support giving them that extra access," he said.
"Police unfortunately just don't have the numbers so we have to improve the technology which they have access to."
As well as providing police with complete access to the current surveillance network, Cr Foley also wants to see many more cameras installed across the city.
"There are choke points at the entrances to suburbs which would allow police to locate specific vehicles and track where they are going," he said.
"We need to have a comprehensive interface [of CCTV] across the entire city ... especially at those various points of entry."
NSW Police did not respond to The Daily Advertiser's request for comment.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga.
