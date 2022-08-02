PEOPLE breaking into and stealing from cars and houses across Wagga's suburbs is becoming somewhat of a "joke" for fed-up residents.
Glenfield Park's Merabai Joy is one of three victims who took to social media to warn and seek help from other residents following a string of crime-related incidents over the weekend.
Miss Joy had her home broken into on Saturday night sometime between 4pm and 6pm.
"Someone broke into our home taking both sets of keys," she said.
"They stole our car and our belongings."
Miss Joy said police located the car at around 8pm that same night, locked and with no keys inside.
Another resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, said she discovered on Monday morning that several items had been stolen from her car.
The young resident said she accidentally left her car, which was parked in Kooringal near the Lake Road Veterinary Hospital, unlocked overnight on Sunday night.
"I noticed Monday morning that [someone had gone through] my car," she said.
"They stole a bag with money in it and other things including a bracelet.
"Everything was pulled out and they didn't close the doors."
Police said they have been receiving multiple reports of cars being stolen over the weekend for the last couple of weeks.
Another vehicle, a ute, which had been left overnight on Saturday night at the car park behind the Victorian Hotel was also broken into, with multiple tools being stolen from the back of the ute.
Among the tools that were stolen was a CPI laser level, Paslode, a DeWalt circular saw, a Mikita nine inch circular saw, a DeWalt hammer drill and some hand tools.
Residents are reminded to keep their homes and vehicles locked at all times to prevent opportunists from gaining access to belongings including car keys.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
