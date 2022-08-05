The life of a long serving fire captain was remembered and celebrated today as hundreds gathered in Junee to mourn the passing of a respected community pillar.
Robert Duncan, affectionately known as 'Cap' or 'Robbie' to those who knew him, passed away last week at the age of 78.
An estimated 400 people were in attendance for the Friday morning service at Junee's St Joseph's Catholic Church, with a live stream available for those unable to attend in person.
Delivering the proceeding's eulogy was Junee-born NRL great Laurie Daley, who described the Riverina town's highly decorated fire station captain of 40 years as a man "who would help anyone in need".
"'Capto' was a remarkable character - he was a leader and a dynamic man," Mr Daley said.
"His biggest attribute by far was his deep sense of concern for his community and fellow man.
"He was truly an outstanding community leader and a glowing personality who made a remarkable contribution to Junee."
Aptly reflecting Mr Duncan's well known passion for local fundraising, attendees were encouraged to donate to an available donation box for Junee Can Assist in lieu of bringing flowers.
Mr Duncan's coffin left the church through a uniformed firefighter guard of honour before being driven to Junee Lawn Cemetery on a vintage firetruck brought up especially from Deniliquin for the occasion.
Led by a local police escort, the procession was closely followed by firetrucks from Junee's 337 station and Temora's 456 station.
