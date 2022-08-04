The Daily Advertiser
Court

Dean James Clark fined in Wagga Local Court for attempt to mail cannabis via express post

Rex Martinich
By Rex Martinich
Updated August 4 2022 - 9:57pm, first published 7:00pm
The Riverina Mail Sorting Centre in Wagga, which called police after an employee detected a cannabis smell coming from a package. Picture: Google Maps

A Snowy Valleys man has been fined for attempting to send more than 235 grams of cannabis via express post to Queensland.

