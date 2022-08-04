A Snowy Valleys man has been fined for attempting to send more than 235 grams of cannabis via express post to Queensland.
Dean James Clark, 53, of Tumbarumba, appeared in Wagga Local Court on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to one count of possessing a prohibited drug in the form of cannabis leaf.
According to an agreed police statement of facts, an employee at the Riverina Mail Sorting Centre in Wagga picked up a small parcel on January 4 and smelled what he believed to be cannabis.
The express post package was addressed to a person in Waterford, Queensland and the return address was listed as "D Clark" via a Post Office Box in Tumbarumba.
Police attended the Riverina Mail Sorting Centre and opened the package, which contained a plastic resealable bag that held two smaller bags wrapped in newspaper.
The two smaller zip lock bags contained cannabis leaf and had "3 Jack Herer" and "3.5 Critical Mass" written on them in gold Texta.
The labels appeared to be references to brand names used to market different strains of cannabis.
The total gross weight of both bags was 235.89 grams and Clark's fingerprint was found on the packaging.
Police attended Clark's residence in Tumbarumba on May 7 and he declined to be interviewed.
In court on Wednesday, Magistrate Christopher Halburd said the matter involved "no small amount of the drug" and it was "not the usual grams we get here".
"What were you doing? Magistrate Halburd asked Clark, who represented himself.
"I was helping a medical patient," Clark replied.
"You know that's illegal?" Magistrate Halburd asked.
"Not in every state," Clark replied.
"It's illegal in NSW." Magistrate Halburd said.
Magistrate Halburd said Clark had an "extensive record" for criminal offences but not much since a "bad year" in 2017.
"I'll put this down to a crime of stupidity, a misguided attempt to help someone else," Magistrate Halburd said.
When asked about his capacity to pay a fine, Clark said he was unemployed and on a pension while caring for his mother.
Magistrate Halburd convicted Clark and fined him $500.
"You won't help anyone else in future?" Magistrate Halburd asked.
"No, you honour," Clark responded.
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
