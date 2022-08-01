A decorated Junee fire captain has been remembered as a community pillar for his years of service and selfless dedication to charitable work.
Robert Duncan, affectionately known as 'Cap' or 'Robbie' to those who knew him, passed away last week at the age of 78.
Advertisement
Born in Wagga in 1944, Mr Duncan moved to Junee in his early 20s to pursue a plumbing business, and never moved from the town.
It was there he joined Junee Fire and Rescue NSW on June 15, 1970, and dedicated the next 45 years of his life to protecting his community - 40 of those as station captain.
Junee firefighter Steve Lawson, who worked with Mr Duncan for 17 years, described his former captain as "an amazing character", especially for his "remarkable" charitable work.
"As much as he done for the fire brigade, he probably done as much for the community as well," Mr Lawson said.
"He was always raising money for hospitals or hostels or people that were unwell.
"It didn't matter who you were, or what you were, or what the circumstances were, he would help you out."
Mr Duncan was a Friday night feature at Junee's Commercial Hotel, hosting a weekly fundraising meat raffle.
Or he was behind a barbecue doing the same at any and all community events.
IN OTHER NEWS:
FRNSW Leeton zone office area administration support officer Helen Paterson said she worked for 14 years with a man who "was always thinking about other people".
"He just wanted to do whatever he could for the people of his community," she said.
"He was quietly spoken, he was funny, easy to get along with and he was just a generous man."
Despite only working for the fire brigade on a part-time basis alongside his plumbing business, Mr Duncan was known for his unmatched attendance numbers.
"He never missed a fire call - he nearly had 100 per cent attendance on the fire ground," Mr Lawson said.
"He'd just turn up to everything, which is incredible."
Mr Duncan retired on August 11, 2015, leaving with several long-service medals, a unit commendation for meritorious service and the highest possible honour, the Australian Fire Service Medal.
Advertisement
He is survived by his wife Helen, children Steven, Lisa and Scott, and grandchildren Emily, Billy and Jasmine.
Mr Duncan's funeral will be held at 10am on Friday at St Joseph's Catholic Church in Junee.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.