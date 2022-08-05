The Daily Advertiser

Wagga minister and Sea Eagles supporter Jerry Rokosuka throws full support behind Manly Seven over pride jersey saga

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated August 5 2022 - 3:36am, first published 3:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FULL SUPPORT: Manly supporter and Wagga pastor Jerry Rokosuka has thrown his full weight of support behind the seven Manly players who boycotted last week's match over the club's pride jersey.

As debate resurfaced over the decision by Manly players to boycott last week's match over the club's pride jerseys, a Wagga pastor has backed them to the hilt.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.