As debate resurfaced over the decision by Manly players to boycott last week's match over the club's pride jerseys, a Wagga pastor has backed them to the hilt.
The saga unfolded when seven Manly Sea Eagles players refused to play on religious grounds rather than wear the club's pride jersey in last week's match against the Sydney Roosters.
Manly lost that match 20-10, putting their finals hopes in doubt.
On Wednesday, an anonymous teammate and backer of the jersey criticised the group, asking why they didn't take a stand on decisions by the club to align with betting and beer.
"I can [also] tell you very few young blokes in our club live by the 10 commandments," he reportedly said.
But Manly supporter, rugby union player and senior pastor at Wagga Fellowship Jerry Rokosuka, 42, believes the players were in the right.
"The club basically forced them to wear the pride jersey," he said.
"That was not the right way to go about it, and at the end of the day it is the players who represent us as Sea Eagles supporters."
A key claim of the Manly players has been that they were not consulted until days before the match.
Mr Rokosuka believes this is a result of bad club management.
"I believe they should have called the players one week before putting the [rainbow] on the jersey to let them know," he said.
"That would have been good management, because nobody can come with one opinion and force it on people.
"And at the end of the day what makes the club management happy is how the team performs on the ground."
Reflecting as a church minister, Mr Rokosuka said he takes the same approach.
"We can't force anyone to wear religious [symbols], that is an individual choice," he said.
"Secondly, we can't force anyone to do anything.
"For example, I can't force someone to stop drinking or smoking because at the end of the day, it's their decision."
Mr Rokosuka, who has been involved with sports leadership in his home country of Fiji, said consultation is key.
"You can't be a good leader, if you're not a good listener," he said.
"The management need to come down to [the level of] the players."
Mr Rokosuka said it is important as a club leader to value the players, their thoughts and their positions.
"It comes down to how much you value your players," he said.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
