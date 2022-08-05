The Daily Advertiser

SES puts North Wagga on moderate flood warning, Gundagai preparing for likely major flooding

By Tim Piccione
Updated August 5 2022 - 11:48pm, first published 11:30pm
Benches at Wagga Beach underwater yesterday ahead of anticipated rising Murrumbidgee River levels. Picture: Madeline Begley

North Wagga residents will meet with emergency services this afternoon after being put on watch for "moderate flooding possible" this evening, with Gundagai warned of "major flooding likely" this morning.

