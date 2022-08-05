North Wagga residents will meet with emergency services this afternoon after being put on watch for "moderate flooding possible" this evening, with Gundagai warned of "major flooding likely" this morning.
The 1pm meeting at North Wagga Community Hall follows a similar congregation between residents and the SES yesterday evening, which SES public information officer Scott McLennan said was about preparedness.
"There is water coming," he said.
"We know that we've got time, and we've got time to prepare.
"What do we need to do to help residents make the right decisions? What do they need from us? And what what can they do for themselves to be better positioned?"
Moderate to heavy rainfall along the eastern parts of the Murrumbidgee River catchment since Thursday morning have caused level rises along the Tumut and Murrumbidgee Rivers.
Mr McLennan said the SES is not currently anticipating any house flooding in the Wagga region due to time afforded by a controlled dam water release.
"The water is actually taking its time coming down the river," he said.
Ahead of this afternoon's meeting, SES crews are also conducting door knocks in potentially affected areas to help provide information to residents.
"And we will have a better understanding from Water NSW as well as the Bureau of Meteorology, exactly what the potential impact will be," Mr McLennan said.
The SES has also issued a "major flooding likely" warning to Gundagai residents for mid-morning today.
Mr McLennan said water in Gundagai is yet to reach its peak but reported that no homes are currently impacted.
Water is expected to cover roads and create closures.
SES reported 87 requests for assistance in the past 24 hours in the affected Riverina region with four flood rescues overnight.
"Those were particularly people who had driven into flood waters," Mr McLennan said.
Residents in all potentially affected regions are being urged to review evacuation plans and prepare their properties.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
