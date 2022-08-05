A RAPIDLY rising Murrumbidgee River could reach 9m by Sunday due to rainfall and releases of 90,000 megalitres a day from Burrinjuck Dam downstream, posing a moderate flooding risk for Wagga.
The swollen river is expected to reach moderate flood levels in Wagga by Saturday night, the State Emergency Service (SES) has warned.
Advertisement
The minor flood level of 7.3m at Wagga is expected to be reached on Saturday morning and could rise another almost two metres by the evening.
Worried North Wagga residents were bracing for conditions to take a turn for the worse, saying their token levee, which would be breached at about 9.6m, didn't provide enough leeway.
North Wagga Residents' Association treasurer Fiona Ziff said she was nervous as the anticipated levels did not take into account the effect on river levels that will be brought about by the upgrade of the Main City Levee and thickened vegetation.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Last time this happened Wagga City Council, Water NSW and the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) only gave us five hours to get out and so many people lost so much stuff. I feel like this is negligence on all of their parts," he said.
Wagga City Councillor Richard Foley said it is not the council's role to release water but thinks the council should "step up".
"I had two separate conversations, one with a landholder who's been inundated and lost several cattle, pumps are underwater... There needs to be something urgent discussed immediately," he said.
Councillor Foley also had concerns for the homeless living at North Wagga campsite Wilks Park which is situated on the Murrumbidgee River.
In a statement Water NSW said its operational objectives are to reduce releases during rainfall with the aim of reducing the flood peak downstream.
Wagga SES met with residents on Friday night to discuss proceedings and concerns.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.