The Daily Advertiser

Residents worries as SES issues moderate flood warning for Murrumbidgee River at Wagga

Updated August 5 2022 - 10:33am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LOOKING: Wagga's Kate Allman with Jean and Steven Allman and James Farley at the swollen river at Wagga Beach. Picture: Madeline Begley

A RAPIDLY rising Murrumbidgee River could reach 9m by Sunday due to rainfall and releases of 90,000 megalitres a day from Burrinjuck Dam downstream, posing a moderate flooding risk for Wagga.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.