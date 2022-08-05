Releases from an over-capacity Burrinjuck Dam have been increased to 90,000 megalitres a day as a rapidly rising Murrumbidgee River reaches major flooding at Gundagai and poses moderate flood level risk to Wagga.
The swollen river is expected to reach major flooding level at Gundagai by 3pm on Friday, and moderate flood levels in Wagga by Saturday night, the State Emergency Service has warned.
Rainfall and dam releases are pushing the river heights up, with the SES advising downstream conditions will worsen over the weekend.
Water NSW announced at 1pm on Friday another staggering jump in releases, with the plan to push 90,000 megalitres a day out of the dam - which is at almost 103 per cent capacity - into the Murrumbidgee.
At the start of this week, releases were at 2900ML a day and they have increased to 20,000ML and 70,000ML before the Friday afternoon boost by another 20,0000ML a day.
The height of the Murrumbidgee at Gundagai more than doubled in the 72 hours to 11am on Friday, rising from 2.79 metres at 11am on Tuesday to 7.03 metres at the same time three days later. By 2pm it was was 7.39m.
The level of the Murrumbidgee at Wagga rose from 2.56 metres to 4.92 metres during the same period, and then to 5.09m at 2pm Friday.
The minor flood level of 7.3m at Wagga is expected to be reached on Saturday morning and could rise another almost two metres by the evening.
"Moderate to heavy rainfall on the eastern parts of the Murrumbidgee River catchment since Thursday morning has caused river level rises along the Tumut and Murrumbidgee rivers," the SES outlined in a minor to major flood bulletin for Gundagai, Wagga and Narrandera on Friday morning.
"Minor flooding is occurring at Gundagai with major flooding possible Friday evening.
"At Wagga minor flooding is expected Saturday morning with moderate flooding possible Saturday evening."
The river is expected to pass the moderate flood level of 7.6m at Gundagai on Friday afternoon and continue into major flooding of 8.5m or more by the evening.
A 9m forecast is set for Saturday morning and more rises are possible, the SES said.
The Gundagai River Caravan Park has been evacuated, with semi-permanent cabins shifted out of the park and up to higher ground ahead of the major floodwaters.
Roads and bridges across Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council have been closed, including Otway Street, Tenandra Bridge, Armours Lane, Carrs Road, Middleton Road, O'Briens Road and causeways within Cootamundra. Goborralong Bridge is also marked for closure.
Further rises are possible at Wagga even after predictions of the river height potentially reaching the moderate flood level of 9m on Saturday night, the SES warns.
The Murrumbidgee River peaked at 10.56m in the last major Wagga flood in 2012. Levee upgrades carried out since means the city centre is protected to a river height of 11.49m, and North Wagga to 9.6m
Riverina SES crews responded to 67 calls for assistance overnight after the region was pounded by rain on Thursday.
Deputy zone commander NSW SES and incident controller Barry Griffiths urged the public to keep clear of floodwater and be prepared.
"There's still a lot of water moving around our area and people need to be aware of that and to essentially watch and act," he said.
"If they see a flooded road, don't drive through it.
"We've lost too many people making those decisions in the past."
Farmers are advised to move livestock and equipment away from flood-prone paddocks and those in low-lying areas should be ready to move to higher ground if flooding develops.
Water releases from Burrinjuck Dam are continuing in consultation with the SES and local communities.
"Flood operations are being conducted by WaterNSW at Burrinjuck Dam and any inflows that cannot be captured and surcharged are being released from the dam," the SES said.
"WaterNSW are working closely with the Bureau, NSW SES and landholders with releases taken into account into the flood forecasts and warning."
A minor flood peak was recorded at Tumut overnight, where the Tumut River reached 2.41m around midnight. It has since dropped to 1.61m, below the 2m minor flood level.
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
