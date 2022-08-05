A rescue helicopter has been called in after a man was injured in a high-speed crash near Gundagai.
Emergency services were called to Darbalara Road at Darbalara, east of Gundagai, just before 3.30pm on Friday following reports a vehicle had rolled.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said two paramedic crews and a rescue helicopter responded to the incident, which was described as a high-speed crash.
The driver, a man aged in his mid-20s, sustained a number of injuries but was able to get himself out of the vehicle, the spokesperson said.
Paramedics treated the man for possible head injuries and stabilised him at the scene, before he was taken by road ambulance to Tumut Airport.
The rescue helicopter, with a specialist medical crew on board, was dispatched from Canberra and landed at the airport.
The spokesperson said the man was in a stable condition and was flown to the Canberra Hospital.
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
