The Riverina has recorded one of its worst weeks for COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began.
The latest NSW Health data, released on Thursday, revealed 13 people died across the Murrumbidgee Local Health District during the seven days to July 30 - the highest weekly tally this winter and up from seven the previous week.
There were also 30 hospitalisations across the MLHD last week, including two in the intensive care unit.
The death toll stands in stark contrast to the first week of winter, which had just one fatality.
Statewide weekly COVID-19 deaths have also dramatically increased over the past eight weeks, rising from 86 in early June to 164 for the week ending July 30.
It comes as COVID cases declined across the MLHD with 2552 reported last week, bringing the yearly total to 92,207.
Doctor Ayman Shenouda, from Wagga's Glenrock Country Practice, acknowledged the high case numbers were "a worry", but reassured the public that thanks to the vaccines we were in a much better place than last year.
"We know the new COVID strains are not killing people ... but they are infecting more people," Dr Shenouda said.
However, he said there was still a possibility of more intense COVID restrictions returning if the case numbers become too much for hospitals to cope with.
"If case numbers soar and we don't have enough hospital and ICU beds, it could happen," he said.
Dr Shenouda said it was now everyone's responsibility to help limit cases and therefore also the number of hospitalisations.
"We want to ensure the health system is able to deal with the caseload," he said.
"[So] we always want to limit the numbers as much as possible.
"That is why health professionals are advocating for people to [again] wear masks."
Dr Shenouda encouraged those who have recently recovered from COVID to wear masks a little longer.
"For those who have just had COVID, maybe wear a mask all the time for the next couple of weeks, to reduce the [spread of] infection," he said.
Dr Shenouda said it was very important people get their COVID booster shots.
While 95.3 per cent of NSW residents aged 16 and above have been doubly vaccinated, only 69.1 per cent have received three doses.
"If possible, we need to the number of people triple vaccinated to rise above 90 per cent, because it does reduce hospitalisations," Dr Shenouda said. "It also reduces the number of deaths."
For more information about getting tested or accessing a vaccination, as well as the latest COVID-19 statistics, visit: health.nsw.gov.au/infectious/covid-19/
