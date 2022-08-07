The Daily Advertiser
Gundagai homes protected despite major flooding along Murrumbidgee River


By Rex Martinich
Updated August 7 2022 - 7:39am, first published 7:35am
Gundagai escaped significant damage over the weekend despite with major flooding along the Murrumbidgee River, peaking at just over 9.02 metres at the town on Saturday afternoon.

