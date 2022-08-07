Gundagai escaped significant damage over the weekend despite with major flooding along the Murrumbidgee River, peaking at just over 9.02 metres at the town on Saturday afternoon.
Moderate flooding conditions continued on Sunday and State Emergency Service (SES) Gundagai Unit Commander Ross Tout said volunteer crews had responded to one car crash and two livestock rescues.
"We have pretty much finished here as the river is dropping down. We have done a lot of running around with the council to organise the clearing of bridges," he said.
"The river is going to stay reasonably high for a while as they going to keep on getting water out of Burrinjuck Dam.
"We were pretty safe here in Gundagai, there were no evacuations, no houses in the water...Gundgai is designed well for floods."
The latest (SES) advice was that Murrumbidgee River at Gundagai was likely to fall below the moderate flood level of 7.6 metres on Sunday evening and remain above the minor flood level of 6.1 metres until Tuesday evening.
Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council mayor Charlie Sheahan said the town was pretty busy on Saturday working to protect itself as the upcoming conditions were then unknown.
"As it got later in the day the SES were able to work out what they were going to be and they moved to standby," he said.
"On Friday the moved all the caravans from the River Caravan Park and moved all the livestock from the Common."
