MOST Wagga residents living in low-lying areas appear to be standing their ground against rising flood waters despite the State Emergency Service issuing an evacuation order on Sunday afternoon.
The order was released by the SES for several low-lying areas across Wagga at about 2pm.
Residents in west Edward Street, Flowerdale Road, Roach Road, McNickle Road, lower Gardiner Street, Wilks Park and Eunony Bridge Road were given until 6pm Sunday night to relocate.
A pop-up evacuation centre was opened in the Kyeamba Hall at the Wagga Showground to assist anyone within those areas who needed help.
Assistance with food and accommodation was provided through the centre by the Red Cross, Department of Communities and Justice and Salvation Army.
DCJ welfare functional area coordinator Leisel Ward said they hadn't had many people come into the centre requiring help, which was a good thing.
She said they had heard of many farmers and residents choosing to stay in their homes instead of following the order.
"At this stage ... we believe the water will remain at a level where they will need to be evacuated for at least three days," Mrs Ward said.
"People are able to stay in place if they want. It's an evacuation order so they're requested to leave but it is up to them if they do.
"We are aware there are some farmers who feel as though they are self-sufficient and have enough food to be able to stay in place."
North Wagga residents remained on evacuation watch as of Sunday night, with some opting to evacuate on their own accord.
The SES said the river level may peak near the moderate flood level of 9m by Monday morning.
This could see several roads affected, including the Sturt Highway, which may close at Sandy Creek, and Hampden Avenue between Wagga and North Wagga, which could isolate North Wagga.
Flowerdale Road, Old Narrandera Road, Eunony Bridge Road, Graham Avenue and Mundowy Road at Beavers Bridge at Collingullie have also been identified as at risk of flooding.
The access to Oura Beach could be cut off, Gumly Gumly Island could be isolated and Wagga Beach will remain closed.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
