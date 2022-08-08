The Murrumbidgee River at Wagga is expected to reach nine metres tonight with the flood peak moving downstream from Gundagai towards the city.
The latest Bureau of Meteorology update has kept Wagga on a "moderate flooding possible" warning as several low-lying parts of North Wagga remain on the evacuation order given yesterday.
North Wagga residents will once again meet with SES officials tonight at 6pm inside North Wagga Hall for an update on the developing situation.
SES NSW spokesperson Greg Nash said the evacuation order for parts of North Wagga remains in place with no immediate changes forecast by the emergency service.
"If the Bureau of Meteorology changes their forecasts, we will re-revisit those number of streets," he said.
"But at this stage, the streets that are subject to the evacuation order are still current."
Residents in west Edward Street, Flowerdale Road, Roach Road, McNickle Road, Lower Gardiner Street, Wilks Park and Eunony Bridge Road were given until 6pm yesterday to evacuate.
Mr Nash said local emergency services were aware of residents in affected areas choosing to remain in their homes, calling it a "case by case scenario".
"For those people that have stayed, they have done it being fully informed," he said.
"They are anticipating those longer couple of days of isolation - they're prepared, they're willing, and they understand that they might be there for a few days."
Mr Nash also reiterated that the current evacuation order was given to for isolation risks and access prevention rather the expectation that homes would be inundated.
Wilks Park was this morning noticeably flooded, with several tents submerged and debris floating in large sections of floodwater.
Very few people remain in the park, which is now filled with several abandoned tents and no caravans.
A makeshift levee has been constructed at the park's entrance.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
