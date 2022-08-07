WAGGA'S State Emergency Services (SES) has issued an evacuation notice for several low-lying areas across Wagga.
Residents in west Edward Street, Flowerdale Road, Roach Road, McNickle Road, Lower Gardiner Street, Wilks Park and Eunony Bridge Road have been given until 6pm tonight to evacuate.
According to North Wagga Residents' Association treasurer Fiona Ziff this means residents will need to look to family members, friends and local hotels for accommodation.
Other residents have been advised to put their belongings on tables and cabinets, while farmers have been told to move livestock and equipment to higher ground.
Once floodwater reaches 8.7m at the Wagga gauge, road access will begin to be cut and sewerage and power may be lost.
Wagga SES has warned those who remain in the area beyond 6pm could become trapped without power and it may be too dangerous for SES to rescue you.
An evacuation centre has been opened at Kyeamba Hall at the Wagga Showground.
Red Cross has opened a register and is urging people affected by flooding in Wagga to get in touch with their families and friends.
Red Cross State Manager Emergency Services, Diana Bernardi said the Register.Find.Reunite service helps find and reunite family, friends and loved ones during a disaster.
"Being separated from family and friends is one of the most stressful things a person can experience during an emergency," she said.
"Not knowing where your loved ones are, not being able to contact them by phone or email adds to that anxiety."
People can register and look for someone with Register.Find.Reunite. on the Red Cross website at redcross.org.au from a computer or any mobile device.
