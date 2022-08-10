The abandoned red brick ambulance station on the banks of Wollundry Lagoon is set to be transformed into a creative industries hub, with space for galleries, workshops and performances.
Eastern Riverina Arts (ERA) has struck a deal to lease the Johnston Street building, following its drama-filled purchase by Wagga City Council earlier this year.
The organisation has grand plans to turn the historic building into 'The Ambo' - an arts and cultural hub aiming to elevate aspiring creatives and drive the city's arts scene into prominence.
Executive director Tim Kurylowicz said the site will host a "whole range of creative activity" from exhibitions and galleries to recording studios and pop-up shops.
Spaces and offices will be made available for local artists to move into at an "affordable price point" and Mr Kurylowicz is hopeful the hub will help residents turn their passions into careers.
"It's all about getting people who are creating from the kitchen table at the moment and helping them take that first big step," he said.
The Wagga Business Chamber will also be moving into the building, while Riverina Murray Business will run programs and markets out of the site.
"We're really bringing together art, community and business," chair of the ERA board Anne Lowe said.
"That triangle will help us develop a vibrant space where artists can connect with each other and also with people who can help them develop a business plan that may expand their practice."
The organisation had identified the ambulance station as the perfect spot for the hub and ERA creative business officer Claire Harris said she was "so excited" they had been given the green light to take over.
"We feel like we're in the middle of a lot of creative activity, the heritage building is absolutely beautiful and it has enough little rooms and areas that we can house a hive of activity and a range of artists," she said.
Mr Kurylowicz said the ERA is waiting for council to finalise safety works inside the station before moving in, but promised the city would see some activity "in the next few months".
Wagga City Council's strategic asset planner Ben Creighton said the organisation has been offered a one year lease with an option to extend for three years.
The city's purchase of the building for $610,000 from the state government led to a spat between councillors and the state government, due to other councils being gifted similar buildings for just $1.
Wagga mayor Dallas Tout sent a letter to the NSW Government demanding an explanation for the discrepancy in July and said he is yet to receive a response.
The red brick station was built in the 1920s and has been vacant for five years following the $4.4 million construction of Wagga's current ambulance station.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
