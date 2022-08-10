The Daily Advertiser

Eastern Riverina Arts to launch 'The Ambo' creative industries hub in historic Johnston Street ambulance station

By Monty Jacka
Updated August 10 2022 - 9:10am, first published 7:00am
SECURED: Eastern Riverina Arts' Claire Harris and Anne Lowe said 'The Ambo' will help elevate aspiring Wagga artists. Picture: Monty Jacka

The abandoned red brick ambulance station on the banks of Wollundry Lagoon is set to be transformed into a creative industries hub, with space for galleries, workshops and performances.

Monty Jacka

Journalist

Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

