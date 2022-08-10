As the floodwaters of the Murrumbidgee begin to subside, many are now looking for answers after losing belongings in the deluge.
The park, a refuge for many of Wagga's homeless, was inundated after the river swelled following last week's rains and recent water releases from the Burrinjuck Dam.
But a disagreement has broken out over exactly who was responsible for assisting the homeless with moving their belongings to higher ground.
It's understood park residents were told on the one hand that it was the responsibility of the State Emergency Services (SES) to assist, and on the other that it was council's job.
But Wagga Mayor Dallas Tout deflected criticism over the matter.
Cr Tout said it was intially up to the SES to move belongings from Wilks Park.
"They're the primary agency so it's their responsibility," he said.
"But now that a number of those people have been relocated to the showground, that comes under the remit of Department of Communities and Justice (DCJ) for the evacuation centre.
"ResilienceNSW and DCJ are working together and that now sits with them.
"Council is just helping in whatever way we can to assist whatever lead agency we're working with."
Cr Tout said council is working hard to help out with the flood relief.
"We're keeping an eye on [the situation at Wilks Park] and right now it's low risk, in that the water sitting in there is restricted and can't get anywhere," he said.
"But we're watching out there and there's conversations happening."
Hitting back at the claims, SES Southern Zone Operation Commander Ben Pickup said his members went "above and beyond" their call of duty.
He said when the SES issued an evacuation order for Wilks Park last Sunday, they ensured everyone there knew about it.
"At the time, SES crews and other multi-agency teams attended the park to advise residents of the order," Commander Pickup said.
"A high clearance vehicle was also sent to the park with SES members offering assistance to residents beyond the responsibility to ensure we removed any belongings from residents who requested or required assistance."
Commander Pickup said while the assistance was appreciated by most, it was however "firmly declined" by some.
"Before the teams left, they ensured they spoke to everyone in the area to advise of the evacuation order," he said.
"In doing so, the SES kept to their mission to preserve life and ensure the residents were helped to evacuate where required, and they also helped remove any critical essential items to safety."
Commander Pickup said while SES members normally aim to rescue people and their essential possessions, they went beyond that at Wilks Park.
"The members who were down there went above and beyond what was expected of them in their efforts to ensure residents were safe and able to get their required belongings outside the flood area," he said.
Looking ahead, Wagga Council acting general manager Scott Gray said council is currently in discussions with the "relevant agencies" about what will happen when the floodwaters recede at Wilks Park.
"We're providing assistance wherever we can to help those... agencies," he said.
However, Mr Gray refused to clarify whether evacuees to the showground would receive assistance if they chose to return to the park.
"We want to find a meaningful long-term solution for people [who have been] residing in Wilks Park and we will continue to work with agencies on that," he said.
But Mr Gray reassured park evacuees council has no plans to stop them re-entering the park when it is once again safe to do so.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
