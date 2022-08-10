A driver is trapped and in a serious condition after a B-double truck rollover on the Sturt Highway west of Hay.
Emergency services were called to the incident at 6.45pm on Wednesday evening and dispatched two ambulance crews to the scene.
They found a man in his 60s "requiring extrication" from the cabin of the truck, which was lying on its side on the Sturt Highway approximately 25kms out of Hay, a NSW ambulance spokesperson said.
The driver sustained "abdominal injuries" and is likely to be "in a serous condition", they said.
Police are on the scene, with NSW fire and rescue en route.
Authorities have urged motorists to reduce their speed in the area and exercise caution.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
