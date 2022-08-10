The Daily Advertiser

Truck driver in 'serious condition' after B-double roll over 25kms west of Hay

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated August 10 2022 - 10:04am, first published 10:00am
ROLLOVER: A 61 year old man escapes serious injury in B-double crash on the Sturt HIghway.

A driver is trapped and in a serious condition after a B-double truck rollover on the Sturt Highway west of Hay.

Journalist

Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

